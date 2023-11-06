World Indonesia, Singapore extend bilateral financial arrangement Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have announced a further extension of their bilateral financial agreement by one year to November 2, 2024.

World Malaysia attracts investments in semiconductor value chain Malaysian Trade and Investment Minister Liew Chin Tong has said the country, which holds an important position in the global chip-making supply chain, is embracing investments in both the backend and frontend of the semiconductor value chain.

World Thai PM spearheads development in Eastern Economic Corridor In a move to bolster Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has been actively laying the groundwork to attract foreign investment into the region.