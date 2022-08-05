Indonesian economy posts higher growth in Q2
Indonesia’s economy expanded 5.44 % in the second quarter of 2022, up slightly from the 5.01% growth recorded in the first quarter according to Statistics Indonesia.
Exports, which contribute 25% of the country’s GDP, saw a 19.74% increase, as the disruption in global supply chains pushed up the prices of Indonesia’s key products.
Besides, the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and rising spending on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr holiday also stimulated domestic consumption.
The Government’s social assistance for low-income households contributed a 5.51% increase in domestic consumption./.
