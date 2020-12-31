World Myanmar extends entry restrictions for travellers to end of January Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 30 decided to extend temporary entry restrictions for all visitors to the end of January.

World Cambodia: Sam Rainsy sentenced to four years in jail Sam Rainsy, former president of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), was sentenced on December 30 to four years in jail after being found guilty of insulting Interior Minister Sar Kheng over a claim that the Cambodian government killed former national police chief Hok Lungdy in 2008.

World Jakarta wants 10,000 electric buses by 2030 Jakarta-owned bus operator Transjakarta has an ambitious plan to expand its electric bus (e-bus) fleet to 10,000 units over the decade as the city tries to push for cleaner air.