Videos Apple Pay debuts in Vietnam The Apple Pay digital payment system, developed by Apple, has expanded its reach to Vietnam, making it the third nation in Southeast Asia to support the service, following Malaysia and Singapore.

Business Vietnam, Iran boast potential to boost economic, trade ties: forum The Vietnamese and Iranian economies are reciprocal, and the two countries have a lot of potential to advance their economic and trade cooperation, making it match the good bilateral political and diplomatic relations, heard a forum on August 9.

Business Cutting rates too quickly could lead to credit risk The Government has introduced measures to stimulate credit growth to spur the economy, but experts are concerned loans could flow into risky industries that are the most capital thirsty with high absorption capacity.

Business Int’l wood material, woodworking machinery fair opens in Binh Duong The international wood material, woodworking machinery fair –BIFA WOOD Vietnam 2023 opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on August 9 with nearly 800 booths from 100 leading enterprises in the industry both at home and abroad.