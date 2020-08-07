World Philippines' economy plunges into technical recession The Philippines has plunged into a technical recession as the economy dropped 16.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the lowest recorded quarterly growth since 1981.

ASEAN Malaysian expert highlights ‘ASEAN miracle’, external partnerships Complementary cooperation is one of ASEAN's strengths in forging cooperation with any other powers, and will provide ASEAN with advantage in the era of Indo-Pacific competition and post-COVID-19 pandemic order, said a Malaysian expert.

ASEAN Cambodia hoists flag to mark 53rd anniversary of ASEAN Cambodia on August 7 hoisted the ASEAN flag at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in order to celebrate the 53rd founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

ASEAN Special promotions to be offered on ASEAN Online Sale Day As many as 215 businesses from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are expected to offer special promotion programmes during ASEAN Online Sale Day on August 8.