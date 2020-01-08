World Indonesia aims to attract 6.4 billion USD in three SEZs The Indonesian Government is looking for an investment of nearly 89.6 trillion IDR (6.4 billion USD) in three newly-established special economic zones (SEZs) of Singhasari in East Java, Kendal in Central Java, and Likupang in North Sulawesi.

World Indonesia ready to confront EU over palm oil discrimination Indonesia is already prepared to confront the European Union (EU) over the discriminatory policies on palm oil of Renewable Energy Directive II (RED II) and Delegated Regulation EU before the World Trade Organization (WTO).

World Thailand sees record number of rescued human trafficking victims A total of 1,807 victims of human trafficking were rescued in Thailand last year, according to statistics released by Thailand’s anti-human trafficking agency on January 6.

World Jakarta administration bans single-use plastic bags The Jakarta administration has issued a long awaited regulation banning such plastic bags from traditional and modern markets starting in June this year.