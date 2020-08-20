Indonesian Foreign Minister visits China
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi is paying an official visit to China during which she is set to have talks with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the bilateral relations, anti-pandemic cooperation, and other issues.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (Photo: VNA)
The Indonesian official said during her trip, the two nations’ officials will intensify mutual trust, jointly uphold multilateralism and international justice, advance greater progress in bilateral ties, and bring more benefits to people in the countries and the region.
Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Zhao Lijian noted Retno Marsudi is the first foreign minister China receives as virus control is being conducted on an ongoing basis, which shows that China and Indonesia both attach high importance to the bilateral relations.
According to the Xinhua News Agency, China is currently the biggest trade partner and third largest foreign investor of Indonesia, with 72.6 billion USD in bilateral trade and 2.3 billion USD of investment in the archipelago nation in 2018./.