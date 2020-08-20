World Indonesia to provide microloans for laid-off workers, housewives The Indonesian Government has unveiled a new microcredit program (KUR) for laid-off workers and housewives who own micro-sized businesses to help them recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World RCEP to be signed soon: Indonesian trade ministry The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has entered the legal scrubbing phase and is expected to be signed soon without India, according to the Indonesian Trade Ministry.

World Thailand records first COVID-19 case outside quarantine areas Thailand recorded the first COVID-19 case outside state quarantine areas on August 19, the 86th day without a domestic case in the country.

World Thailand warns social media against publishing misleading information Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has warned popular social media and websites against publishing information that could mislead or cause unrest in Thailand.