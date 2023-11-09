Former communications and information technology minister Johnny G Plate (second right) is escorted out of the courtroom of the Jakarta anti-corruption court on October 25. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s anti-corruption court on November 8 sentenced former Minister of Communications and Information Technology Johnny Gerard Plate to 15 years in prison over a corruption case relating to an Internet infrastructure development project in remote areas.

The court also requested Plate to pay back 15.5 billion IDR (about 990,000 USD) in embezzlement funds and a fine of 1 billion IDR for the corruption case which cost the state more than 8 trillion IDR.



The project started in late 2020, aiming to build base transceiver stations for 4G Internet network to provide mobile phone coverage to thousands of villages in remote areas across the archipelago nation.

The corruption case involved at least seven defendants, including the ministry's officials, an expert and businessmen./.