Indonesian government optimistic about economic recovery
The signals of Indonesia's economic recovery are increasingly visible and the government is optimistic that economic conditions would continue to experience significant improvements, according to the Presidential Staff Office (KSP).
Deputy III of the Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) of Indonesia Panutan SulendrakusumaJakarta (VNA) - The signals of Indonesia's economic recovery are increasingly visible and the government is optimistic that economic conditions would continue to experience significant improvements, according to the Presidential Staff Office (KSP).
(Photo: Antara)
(Photo: Antara)
Antara news agency quoted Deputy III of the KSP Panutan Sulendrakusuma as saying that Indonesia posted a record trade surplus of 2.19 billion USD in April, particularly a trade surplus of up to 1.2 billion USD with the US.
In addition, Indonesia also enjoyed a trade surplus of 554 million USD with the Philippines, and 439.9 million USD with India.
However, with several other countries, it experienced a deficit, such as 652.1 million USD with China, 418.3 million USD with Australia, and 248.1 million USD with Thailand.
In April, Indonesia's total exports had reached 18.48 billion USD, an increase of 0.69 percent from that recorded in March and a year-on-year surge of 51.94 percent.
Based on commodity groups, non-oil and gas exports last month reached 17.52 billion USD, while oil and gas exports reached 960 million USD./.