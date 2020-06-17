ASEAN Japan completes procedures to amend trade agreement with ASEAN Japan has completed its legal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the First Protocol to amend the ASEAN-Japan Agreement on Comprehensive Economic Partnership (AJCEP), announced the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 16.

World Thailand continues to support COVID-19 victims Thailand’s cabinet on June 16 approved four aid packages for people hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic who have not previously been given help.

World RoK helps ASEAN countries enhance detection capacity for COVID-19 The Mission of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to ASEAN, in coordination with the ASEAN-RoK Development Cooperation Programme, launched a project on enhancing the detection capacity for COVID-19 in ASEAN countries on June 16.

ASEAN Thailand approves 720-million-USD domestic tourism stimulus package The Thai cabinet on June 16 approved a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion THB (720 million USD) to revitalise a key sector hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.