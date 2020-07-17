World Cambodia commits to ensuring world food security: PM Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated the country’s commitment to the world food security during a recent visit to the Freshwater Aquaculture Research and Development Centre in Prey Veng province.

World Bleak outlook predicted for Thailand’s rice export in H2 Thailand's rice export is facing an unpromising outlook in the second half of 2020 amid sluggish global demand caused by the coronavirus crisis.

ASEAN ASEAN, Indian senior officials gather at online 22nd meeting Senior officials of ASEAN countries and India agreed to enhance the two sides’ cooperation in various fields at their 22nd annual meeting held online on July 16.