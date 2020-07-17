Indonesian House of Representatives approves assistance funds to SOEs
The Indonesian House of Representatives has approved the proposal for government assistance in the form of state capital participation (PMN), disbursement of government debt to State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and loan funds worth 151.15 trillion Rp (10.32 billion USD) for a number of SOEs.
State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Erick Thohir (front, left) accompanied by Deputy Minister Kartika “Tiko” Wirjoatmodjo (center) and ministry spokesman Arya Sinulingga, attends a meeting with lawmakers at the House of Representatives complex in Jakarta in this undated photo. (Photo: Antara)
Chairman of the House of Representatives Commission VI Aria Bima said the approved amount was lower than the figure of 152 trillion Rp proposed by the government and will be disbursed for 16 SOEs within the framework of the acceleration of the national economic recovery (PEN) programme.
Aria revealed the House of Representatives Commission VI approved the amount of PMN value of 23.65 trillion Rp to SOEs.
In addition, Commission VI also agreed to the proposal to disburse government debt and loan funds to SOEs. The amount of government debt disbursement to SOEs agreed by Commission VI is 115 trillion Rp.
Meanwhile, in terms of loan funds, Commission VI approved the amount of government loan funds to SOEs, worth 11.5 trillion Rp in total./.