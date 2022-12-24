Indonesian legislative bodies’ websites highlight leaders' meetings with Vietnamese President
The portals of the House of Representatives (dpr.go.id) and the People's Consultative Assembly (mpr.go.id) of Indonesia on December 23 posted articles highlighting the outcomes of the meetings of leaders of the country’s legislative bodies with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc within the framework of his State visit to Indonesia from December 21-23.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia Puan Maharani (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – The portals of the House of Representatives (dpr.go.id) and the People's Consultative Assembly (mpr.go.id) of Indonesia on December 23 posted articles highlighting the outcomes of the meetings of leaders of the country’s legislative bodies with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc within the framework of his State visit to Indonesia from December 21-23.
The article on the DPR portal wrote that during their meeting, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia Puan Maharani and President Phuc exchanged views on various issues, including a recently-signed agreement on the delimitation of an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two countries.
Puan emphasised the importance of multilateral cooperation in the context of the world's crisis since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. To deal with these challenges, she encouraged increased international cooperation, including bilateral cooperation between countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam.
She also spoke highly of the shared views between Vietnam and Indonesia on the importance of a peaceful, safe, stable and inclusive Indo-Pacific region as outlined in the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).
The article also emphasised Phuc’s hope for more efforts to strengthen the bilateral relations, by boosting cooperation in economics, tourism, and navigation.
Meanwhile, the article on the MPR’s website cited Deputy Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly Yandri Susanto as saying that it is necessary to enhance Indonesia-Vietnam collaboration in various aspects.
He affirmed that Vietnam's role in Southeast Asia is now essential, and called on the two countries to make active contributions to ASEAN, for peace in the region and the world./.