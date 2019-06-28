MI-17 helicopter (Source: minews.id)

Hanoi (VNA) - An Indonesian military helicopter with 12 people on board went missing on June 28 afternoon in a mountainous area in the easternmost province of Papua, a local military officer said.



The officer said the Russian-built MI-17 helicopter lost contact with the air traffic controller at 11:49am (local time), five minutes after taking off from Oksibil airport.



It was bound for the provincial capital Jayapura, about 265km to the north, and was transporting military personnel for deployment on the border area with Papua New Guinea.-VNA