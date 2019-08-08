Indonesian officers welcomed at Military Region 1 (Source: http://baoquankhu1.vn

– A delegation from the Indonesian Army Command and General Staff College visited Vietnam’s Military Region 1 on August 7.The guests were briefed on the region’s history and the outcomes of external works of the armed forces in the past years.The two sides later held talks to exchange information in the fields of mutual concerns such as defence external work, the enlisting, and experience in building local armed forces.Indonesian officers expressed their belief that the visit to Military Region 1 will contribute to promoting exchanges, experience sharing, and defence cooperation between Vietnamese and Indonesian armies.Military Region 1 of the Vietnam People’s Army is headquartered in Thai Nguyen province. It is directly under the Ministry of Defence, tasked to organise, build, manage and command fights to safeguard six provinces in the northeast of Vietnam, namely Lang Son, Cao Bang, Bac Giang, Bac Kan, Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen.-VNA