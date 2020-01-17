Indonesian news outlet calls Da Nang Vietnam’s Bali
Indonesia’s Detik news outlet calls Da Nang, the largest and most modern city in central Vietnam, “Vietnam’s Bali” favoured by both local and foreign travellers.
Da Nang has been described as“Vietnam’s Bali” by Indonesia’s Detik news outlet (Photo: VNA)
It feels like to be living in a developed country in Da Nang as the buildings there are relatively new and clean, it says.
Da Nang is centered on the Han River and connected by two beautiful bridges – Tran Thi Ly Bridge which resembles a sailboat and Dragon Bridge that looks like a dragon, it describes, adding that the bridges glow in different colors at night.
From Da Nang, people can visit UNESCO-recognised heritage sites, such as the Imperial City of Hue, Hoi An Ancient City, and My Son Sanctuary, Detik says.
Another reason for tourists to love Da Nang is its beautiful beaches. There is a long sandy beach to the east of the city which was voted by Forbes as one of the most charming beaches on the planet./.