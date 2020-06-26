Indonesian newspapers highlight 36th ASEAN Summit
Indonesian newspapers highlighted the 36th ASEAN Summit which was held on June 26 via video conference under the chair of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event (Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian newspapers highlighted the 36th ASEAN Summit which was held on June 26 via video conference under the chair of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
The Insider Stories quoted PM Phuc’s opening remarks as saying that strengthening the cooperation between the countries around the region is a crucial thing that must be done during the pandemic period to accelerating the regional economic recovery.
PM Phuc noted the COVID-19 has wiped out the achievements that humans have accumulated over the years, robbing and threatening the lives of millions of people. He said the World Bank projected that the global economy would experience a serious decline with a 5.2 percent contraction and income per capita would drop by 3.6 percent.
Seventy to a hundred million people would fall into extreme poverty, and the risk of social instability would mount. More than 40 percent of all manufacturing industries and business sectors across countries are being directly affected by lockdown and restrictions imposed for disease control.
“While the entire world is stretched thin in the fight against the pandemic, irresponsible acts and acts in violation of international law are still taking place, affecting the environment of security and stability in certain regions, including in our region,” the newspaper quoted PM Phuc as writing.
Meanwhile, ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi added that apart from the epidemic was a real demonstration of the members’ solidarity and leadership manifested in concrete regional cooperation. According to him, such solidarity is needed in response to this pandemic.
The Tempo website cited Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi as saying that at the summit, President Joko Widodo talked of two major challenges faced by ASEAN in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, namely COVID-19 mitigation and its impact on social economy.
According to Kompas, President Widodo told the summit that he had assigned relevant ministers to discuss the possibility of opening an ASEAN tourism corridor, saying that this is very important to accelerate economic recovery and indicate the strategic significance of the ASEAN Community.
Kontan and Republika newspapers said the Indonesian President emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation among ASEAN member nations in the fight against COVID-19./.
The Insider Stories quoted PM Phuc’s opening remarks as saying that strengthening the cooperation between the countries around the region is a crucial thing that must be done during the pandemic period to accelerating the regional economic recovery.
PM Phuc noted the COVID-19 has wiped out the achievements that humans have accumulated over the years, robbing and threatening the lives of millions of people. He said the World Bank projected that the global economy would experience a serious decline with a 5.2 percent contraction and income per capita would drop by 3.6 percent.
Seventy to a hundred million people would fall into extreme poverty, and the risk of social instability would mount. More than 40 percent of all manufacturing industries and business sectors across countries are being directly affected by lockdown and restrictions imposed for disease control.
“While the entire world is stretched thin in the fight against the pandemic, irresponsible acts and acts in violation of international law are still taking place, affecting the environment of security and stability in certain regions, including in our region,” the newspaper quoted PM Phuc as writing.
Meanwhile, ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi added that apart from the epidemic was a real demonstration of the members’ solidarity and leadership manifested in concrete regional cooperation. According to him, such solidarity is needed in response to this pandemic.
The Tempo website cited Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi as saying that at the summit, President Joko Widodo talked of two major challenges faced by ASEAN in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, namely COVID-19 mitigation and its impact on social economy.
According to Kompas, President Widodo told the summit that he had assigned relevant ministers to discuss the possibility of opening an ASEAN tourism corridor, saying that this is very important to accelerate economic recovery and indicate the strategic significance of the ASEAN Community.
Kontan and Republika newspapers said the Indonesian President emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation among ASEAN member nations in the fight against COVID-19./.