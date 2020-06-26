ASEAN Malaysian PM calls for ASEAN’s further cooperation to overcome crisis Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin led a delegation to attend the 36th ASEAN Summit held online on June 26 under the chair of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

World Thailand plans to recover agriculture Thailand is set to launch an agricultural rehabilitation scheme worth 310 billion baht (about 10 billion USD) in June to help 2 million people who lost jobs and returned to their hometowns.

World UN Security Council seeks to cope with security challenges in DR Congo The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 25 held an online discussion about rising challenges in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ASEAN Opening ceremony of 36th ASEAN Summit The 36th ASEAN Summit, the first official top-level meeting of the regional bloc in 2020 when Vietnam serves as the ASEAN Chair, opened on June 26 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.