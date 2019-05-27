Illustrative image (Source: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Indonesian police on May 27 revealed a broader plot behind protests that turned violent in Jakarta last week, after the General Election Commission announced the final results of presidential and parliament election 2019.



Four state-ranking figures and a pollster executive were targeted for assassination.



Spokesperson of the National Police Muhammad Iqbal refused to disclose identities of the targeted figures, but said they did not include President Joko Widodo.



He added that six suspects, including one woman, have been implicated in the plot, in which firearms had been bought and sold, with a lot of money distributed to carry out the plan.



The suspects have been arrested and charged under a 1951 emergency law covering possession and delivery of illegal firearms, and could face life imprisonment if convicted.



According to him, the order to kill came from someone whose identity is known to authorities.



The protest killed at least eight people and injured over 700 others.



Security has been tightened in the capital since early last week. –VNA



