Indonesian police seize explosives related to church attack on Sulawesi island
Indonesian police on March 29 found explosives in a raid outside Jakarta related to a cathedral attack one day earlier on Sulawesi island, Kompas TV channel reported.
Two suicide bombers detonated their devices in a church in the city of Makassar. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian police on March 29 found explosives in a raid outside Jakarta related to a cathedral attack one day earlier on Sulawesi island, Kompas TV channel reported.
Two suicide bombers detonated their devices in the city of Makassar, injuring 19 people.
According to Indonesian security minister Mahfud MD, no group has yet said it was behind the bombing.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he strongly condemned this act of terrorism./.