ASEAN Thailand to reopen Phuket island to vaccinated tourists Thailand’s famous resort island Phuket is set to be the first province to waive the quarantine requirement for foreign visitors who have been vaccinated from July 1.

ASEAN Indonesian police probe suspected church suicide bombing Indonesia’s National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said that police officers are investigating an explosion in front of a cathedral in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on March 28 morning as a suicide bombing. ​

ASEAN ASEAN moving towards smart production The Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) has been strongly affecting every field and subsequently promoting digital transformation, and ASEAN countries have therefore been working hard to adopt smart production.