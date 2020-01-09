Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on January 8 paid a visit to Natuna islands and re-affirmed the country’s sovereignty over the islands.



Speaking to reporters on Natuna Besar island, Widodo underlined that Natuna belongs solely to Indonesia. “There are no more debates”, he said.



This is the fourth inspection of the Indonesian President to Natuna and the first time after he began his second tenure last October.



Widodo made the remark after Chinese Coast Guard vessels escorted tens of Chinese fishing boats into Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the North Natuna Sea.



Local media reported that Indonesia has dispatched four F-16 fighter jets and eight naval vessels to patrol Natuna waters. In addition, hundreds of fishing ships from Java island have been mobilised to increase the Indonesian presence in the region./.

VNA