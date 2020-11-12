World Thailand eyes to be region’s digital hub Thailand is setting its sights on boosting its digital infrastructure and creating an ecosystem that will position it as the digital hub of ASEAN, heard a local seminar on November 11.

World Vietnam a crucial factor in boosting ASEAN-India relations: Indian scholar ietnam is an important factor in promoting relations between India and ASEAN, as it has a special relationship with India, which is reflected in deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries in all aspects, an Indian scholar has affirmed.

World ASEAN-China trade surges despite pandemic Although the COVID-19 pandemic has weighed heavily on the global economy, members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China have seen economic exchanges heat up, including surging trade and investment inflows, thanks to deepened bilateral economic ties.

World ASEAN Studies Centre wins 2020 ASEAN Prize Singapore-based ASEAN Studies Centre (ASC) of the Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS) on November 12 was honoured with the ASEAN Prize, an annual regional permier award, for promoting greater understanding and awareness of ASEAN and contributing towards regional cooperation and integration.