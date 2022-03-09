Indonesian President calls for talks to resolve Russia-Ukraine tension
Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for a cease-fire in the war between Russia and Ukraine and said continued dialogue rather than economic sanctions on Russia is the way to resolve the crisis.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: AP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for a cease-fire in the war between Russia and Ukraine and said continued dialogue rather than economic sanctions on Russia is the way to resolve the crisis.
Speaking in an exclusive face-to-face interview on March 9 with Nikkei Editor-in-Chief Tetsuya Iguchi, President Widodo, who holds the presidency of the Group of 20 nations this year, said sovereignty and territorial integrity "must be respected by all parties."
"It is important for all countries to push for the tension reduction, de-escalation and intensify negotiation," he said./.