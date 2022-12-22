Indonesian President hosts welcome ceremony for President Nguyen Xuan Phuc
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is on a State visit to Indonesia, was welcomed by his counterpart Joko Widodo at a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Bogor city, West Java province, on December 22.
The host country held a gun salute for the Vietnamese leader, showing the importance it attaches to his trip from December 21 to 23.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is welcomed at the ceremony in Bogor city on December 22 (Photo: VNA)After the welcome ceremony, President Phuc planted a commemorative tree at the Presidential Palace of Indonesia.
Following that, the two leaders led high-ranking delegations to convene talks to review cooperation results over the past years and identify orientations for further strengthening the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership./.