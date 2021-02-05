Indonesian President meets with visiting Malaysian PM
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on February 5 met with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is on a two-day official trip to the country.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (R) and Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Speaking at a press conference broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat, Widodo highlighted the two nations’ good relationship and said the bilateral meeting was open and comprehensive.
The President said at the meeting that he emphasised the importance of making a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to the protection of Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia. He also hoped for Malaysia's commitment to participating in fighting discrimination against palm oil and welcomed a travel corridor arrangement between the two nations.
Widodo and Muhyiddin discussed issues of the ASEAN region, especially developments in Myanmar.
They also exchanged views on regional security and stability, with Widodo stressing the state of stability would be created, including in the East Sea, if all countries respect international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
The official visit to Indonesia is the first overseas trip made by Muhyiddin since taking office. Malaysia is currently an important partner of Indonesia in various fields, including trade, investment, tourism, and culture./.