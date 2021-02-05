World First dual-mode desalination plant inaugurated in Singapore Singapore’s National Water Agency PUB announced on February 4 that the first large-scale and dual-mode desalination plant Keppel Marine East (KMEDP) has been inaugurated, which is capable of meeting about 7 percent of demand for drinking water in the island state.

ASEAN Cambodia to kick-start vaccination programme Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on February 5 that an inoculation drive against COVID-19 will start from February 10 after the first batch of China-sponsored Sinopharm vaccines is due to arrive in the country on weekend.

World World Economic Forum in Singapore postponed until August The World Economic Forum (WEF) on February 3 announced that its annual meeting, which has been postponed and moved from Switzerland to Singapore, will be pushed back again due to pandemic-related challenges.

World Cuban researcher hails outcomes of Vietnam’s National Party Congress The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s 13th National Congress was a milestone and turning point, laying the premise for the following terms and ensuring that Vietnam will fulfill the national development goals toward 2030 and its vision to 2045, said Ruvislei González Sáez, an expert on Asian studies at the Cuban international policy research centre.