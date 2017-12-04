Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has nominated Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto to be the new head of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) to replace General Gatot Nurmantyo, who is due to retire in April 2018.

Speaking to reporters on December 4, presidential spokesperson Johan Budi affirmed that Tjahjanto is considered capable and qualified to become TNI commander. Budi also said the nomination was brought to the parliament.

Meanwhile, Abdul Kharis Almasyhari, Chairman of a parliamentary commission with oversight of defence and security of Indonesia, said the commission will give a “fit and proper” assessment of the proposal, which is hoped to be completed by December 14.

Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto was previously in charge of an air base in Solo city on the island of Java during the time when Widodo was its mayor. He was also the Inspector General of the Indonesian Defence Ministry and the Military Secretary of the President.-VNA