World Indonesia’s biodiesel thirst may weaken palm oil exports Indonesia is likely to use up 8.3 million tonnes of palm oil to meet domestic demand for biodiesel this year, rising concerns there won’t be enough palm oil left to export, according to the Indonesian Palm Oil Association, or Gapki.

World Singapore to stop accepting Malaysian “group passport” The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) will stop accepting the Malaysian Collective Travel Document (MCTD) from the start of next year, said the ICA on February 5.