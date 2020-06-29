World Japanese airline asked to resume flights to Cambodia To encourage Japanese investors, the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and the Japanese Business Association of Cambodia (JBAC) are planning to request the All Nippon Airways (ANA) - Japan’s largest airline - to resume direct flights to Cambodia ahead of a scheduled September return, according to the Pnom Penh Post.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia to discuss COVID-19 response via video conference The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Australia planned to join a special video conference on COVID-19 on June 30, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

World Thailand’s tapioca output forecast to drop in 2020-2021 crop Thailand's overall tapioca production for the 2020-2021 crop would be below 20 million tonnes, compared with 20-22 million tonnes in the 2019-20 season, Boonchai Srichaiyongpanich, President of the Thai Tapioca Trade Association, has predicted.

World Thailand to extend state of emergency by one more month Thailand’ Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on June 19 decided to extend the national state of emergency by another month to July 31.