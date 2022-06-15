Indonesian President reshuffles Cabinet
Indonesian President Joko Widodo reshuffled his Cabinet on June 15, inaugurating two new government ministers.
The two new ministers are Zulkilfi Hasan as trade minister, replacing Muhammad Lutfi, and Hadi Tjahjanto as minister of agrarian affairs and spatial planning/head of the National Land Agency, replacing Sofyan Djalil.
Hasan is the current chairperson of the National Mandate Party (PAN) and served as speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly from 2014 to 2019.
Meanwhile, Tjahjanto was the commander of the Indonesian National Defence Forces (TNI) for the 2017-2021 period.
The President also appointed three deputy ministers - Raja Juli Antoni as Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/National Land Agency (ATR/BPN); John Wempi Watipo, who earlier served as Deputy Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, as Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, and Afriansyah Noor as Deputy Minister of Manpower.
This is the third time Widodo has reshuffled his Cabinet during this term in office, following others in 2020 and 2021./.