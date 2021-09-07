World Singapore lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX planes The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) lifted a suspension on Boeing 737 MAX aircraft flying in and out of the country from September 6.

World Malaysian experts advise close monitoring of new COVID-19 variant Malaysian experts have recommended health officials keep a close eye on the new COVID-19 variant, dubbed "Mu", as it has the potential to be more transmissible, more virulent and possibly able to evade vaccines, reported the New Straits Times.

World European media highlight Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit Italian and European media have highlighted the significance of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s ongoing visit to strengthening Vietnam – European Union ties and promoting multilateral cooperation mechanisms in the region and the world.