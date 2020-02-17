Indonesian President’s approval rate surges
Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s approval rate has surged after the first 100 days of his second term, according to a latest survey by Indo Barometer.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: Bloomberg)
It stood at 70.1 percent, compared with 57.5 percent during the same period in 2015 and 66.4 percent two years later.
The survey was carried out from January 9 - 15 among 1,200 respondents in 34 localities nationwide.
Economy, employment, prices of necessities and corruption remain voters’ top concern, with 32.1 percent, 15.8 percent, 11.3 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.
In addition, the approval for Widodo’s cabinet rose to 54.4 percent from 46.8 percent in the first term./.
