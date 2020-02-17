World Thailand’s economic growth plunges to five-year low Thailand’s economy recorded the weakest growth in five years in 2019 as its exports and public investments slowed.

World Singapore lowers GDP growth due to COVID-19 The Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore downgraded its economic growth forecast to between 0.5-1.5 percent from the rate of between 0.5-2.5 percent estimated in November 2019.

World Thailand’s food exports to China likely to double in Q2 Thailand's food exports to China are likely to double in the second quarter, driven by a surge in demand in this market, according to the Thai Food Processors Association.