He also called the country a rising star of the Indo-Pacific region and a strategic nation in Southeast Asia, with great diplomatic impacts. Veeramalla Anjaiah , a senior research fellow at the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies ( CSEAS ) and senior journalist based in Jakarta, has commended Vietnam’s “bamboo diplomacy” for its contributions to national achievements.In a recent article titled “New impetus for strategic ties between Vietnam and Indonesia”, Anjaiah held that with the policy, Vietnam has succeeded in maintaining its relations with powers while ensuring its national interests.The term “bamboo diplomacy” was coined by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong during a diplomatic conference in 2016 and reiterated at the first national conference on foreign affairs in 2021. During these meetings, the leader likened Vietnam’s foreign policy to bamboo, with strong roots, solid stems, and flexible branches.The bamboo tree holds a significant place in Vietnamese history, culture, and daily life, symbolising strength, flexibility, and resilience, the article said.Vietnam’s determination to pursue a foreign policy that draws on these characteristics, known as “bamboo diplomacy”, is seen as a pragmatic response to the challenges facing the country in a rapidly changing world.Anjaiah described “bamboo diplomacy” as a way selected by Vietnam to promote its culture, identities as well as diplomatic ties with strategic and comprehensive partners.He also called the country a rising star of the Indo-Pacific region and a strategic nation in Southeast Asia, with great diplomatic impacts.

Vietnam is an active and responsible member of more than 70 important international organisations and forums such as the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the article noted.From a centrally planned economy and an isolated country under embargo, Vietnam today has become a socialist-oriented market economy enjoying an immense breadth and depth of economic connectivity, having acceded to 15 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), including three new-generation FTAs of very high standards, and participating in an extensive network of economic linkages with major economies in the world.While Vietnam only had economic and trade ties with some 30 countries and territories 30 years ago, the number today is 230. Total foreign trade turnover this year is about 600 billion USD, about 120 times the figure of the early years of Doi Moi (Renewal).

Regarding the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship, Anjaiah said it dates back even before 1945. Both countries not only shared the hardship and determination to win in the struggles for their national independence, but they have also been supporting each other to improve their citizens’ well-being.



Indonesia was also the first Southeast Asian nation to set up diplomatic ties with Vietnam.



Since being established on December 30, 1955, the bilateral relations and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries have been nurtured and developed by generations of leaders and people of the two countries. President Ho Chi Minh came to Indonesia on a 10-day trip in February 1959.



In 2013, the Indonesia-Vietnam relationship was advanced into a Strategic Partnership.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held a telephone conversation with President Joko Widodo on August 25, 2022, during which the Vietnamese leader proposed that both countries heighten party-to-party relations and enhance mutual understanding and political trust through high-level meetings.



In May 2023, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also visited Indonesia's Labuan Bajoto attend the 42nd ASEAN Summit.

During their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit, PM Chinh and President Joko Widodo agreed to further bring into play their traditional, close-knit friendship to create momentum for the strategic partnership to reach a new height.



At the end of his article, the journalist said hrough its bamboo diplomacy and economic potential, Vietnam must ensure sufficient flexibility, resilience, and adaptability to maintain its strategic autonomy, good partnerships, and sound relations with all nations. Its relationship with Indonesia is expected to grow to even greater heights in upcoming years./.

