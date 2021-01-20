World Indonesian parliament discusses candidates overseeing sovereign wealth fund Members of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) are discussing candidates for the supervisory board of the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF), representative of the House’s Commission XI Amir Uskara said on January 19.

World UNDP pledges to assist Asia-Pacific in addressing COVID-19 impact Assistant Secretary General, Deputy Regional Director and Director for the Asia-Pacific of the UNDP Kanni Wignaraja has affirmed that the UNDP will continue assisting Asia-Pacific nations in overcoming the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic and fulfilling sustainable development goals (SDGs).

World UN Security Council discusses Cyprus situation The UN Security Council on January 19 held a routine consultation on the situation in Cyprus and activities of the UN Peacekeeping Force there (UNFICYP).

World New Zealand media: Vietnam - the time has come Vietnam has started to emerge as the latest Asian nation with a strengthening position in the region, and a future high potential for economic growth, wrote Murat Ungor, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Economics, University of Otago in his article run by New Zealand’s website asiamediacentre.org.nz on January 18.