World Indonesian scholar hails Vietnamese President’s upcoming visit Indonesian scholar and veteran journalist Mohammah Anthoni has hailed the significance of the upcoming State visit to Jakarta by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc from December 21-23.

World Forecasters revise up Singapore’s inflation Professional forecasters have upped their prediction of inflation in Singapore in 2022 and 2023 amid spiraling prices in the past three months, re-opening of domestic services and loosened COVID-19 restrictions.

World Malaysia attracts nearly 44 billion USD in investment in first nine months of 2022 Malaysia has attracted a total 193.7 RM (nearly 44 billion USD) worth of approved investment from January to September this year, up a 2.5% increase compared to the same period last year, according to Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).