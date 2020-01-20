World Taiwan invests 22 billion USD in building oil refinery in Indonesia Taiwanese state-owned oil refiner CPC Corp. has pledged to invest 22 billion USD in the development of the Balongan petrochemical refinery, said Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

World Indonesia’s car sales fall nearly 11 percent in 2019 Indonesia sold 1.03 million cars in 2019, a drop of 10.8 percent year on year from 1.15 million units the previous year, due to the weak demand and other factors, according to the car manufacturer association (Gaikindo).

World Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's easternmost Papua province in the afternoon of January 18.

World Bright growth outlook forecast for ASEAN+3 in 2020 The ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) paints a positive economic outlook for the ASEAN region, China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK), projecting their growth to hit 4.9 percent in 2020.