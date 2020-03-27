Indonesian, Singaporean airlines carry out layoffs amid COVID-19 pressures
A number of Indonesian airlines have fired their employees ranging from pilots, flight attendants, technicians to other supporting crew amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according the Indonesia National Air Carrier Association (INACA).
Illustrative image (Photo: https://www.medcom.id/)
Local media quoted a report by the INACA as saying that many airlines were forced to cut both international and domestic flights due to travel bans and restrictions to several countries.
INACA Chairman Denon Prawratmadja said that the number of air passengers has drastically declined since early March, causing all airlines to cut flight frequency and routes by 50 percent or more.
If the pandemic lingers on, a number of local airlines may even face operational termination due to bankruptcy, he said.
Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines Ltd said it had secured up to 19 billion SGD (13 billion USD) of funding to help see it through the situation.
It is the single biggest financing package announced by an airline since demand plunged because of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing carriers to ground planes and put staff on unpaid leave.
Singapore Airlines has cut its capacity by 96 percent and grounded almost its entire fleet after the Singapore government banned foreign transit passengers, the lifeblood of the carrier./.