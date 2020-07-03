World COVID-19 wreaks havoc on Cambodia’s tourism industry The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on Cambodia’s tourism industry, with nearly 3,000 tourism and tourism-related businesses closing and more than 45,000 workers losing jobs as of May.

World Malaysia grounds Pakistan-licensed pilots The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has barred holders of Pakistani pilot licences from working in Malaysia with immediate effect.

World Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

World Foreign tourists to Indonesia plunge nearly 90 percent due to COVID-19 Statistics Indonesia (BPS) announced on July 1 that Indonesia had welcomed only 163,646 foreign tourist arrivals in May, a drop of 86.9 percent year-on-year, due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.