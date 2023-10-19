Jakarta (VNA) - Bali Acting Governor Sang Made Mahendra Jaya on October 19 set an emergency alert status on the island for the next 14 days in response to the recent fire and drought conditions.

Jaya said that after reviewing the development of the existing situation, for community protection, improving preparedness, and easing access, local administration agreed to establish an emergency alert status for the next 14 days, starting on October 19.

Jaya stated that the Bali administration is striving to expedite steps to extinguish fires that are currently occurring. It also continues to distribute aid to areas experiencing clean water crises due to the drought.

Meanwhile, at the coordination meeting with the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Chief of the Bali Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) I Made Rentin requested more tools needed for handling the drought during the emergency status. He also requested BNPB's assistance in applying weather modification technology to produce artificial rain in Bali.

He emphasised that three sub-districts in Bali province had seen no rains for nearly 100 days in a row.

The official deemed it crucial to promptly handle disasters in Bali since it is the location for several international events. /.