World Thousands of Filipinos flee homes as typhoon Kalmaegi comes At least 5,000 people have fled their homes as typhoon Kalmaegi was forecast to make landfall in the northern Philippines late November 19.

World Firms asked to compensate 22.5 bln USD for Indonesia’s forest fires The Indonesian government is set to receive some 315 trillion IDR (22.5 billion USD) from a number of corporates in the forest fire public lawsuit, according to the Environment and Forestry Ministry (KLHK).

World Vietnam attends 23rd GMS ministerial conference in Phnom Penh Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang led a Vietnamese delegation to the 23rd Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Ministerial Conference that took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia from November 17-18.

World Indonesia sets up new directorate to support start-ups The Indonesian government has established a new directorate to support the country’s start-ups, said Indonesian Research and Technology Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro.