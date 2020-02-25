World At least eight injured in Thailand bombing At least eight people, including two students, were injured in a bombing in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province on February 24, according to Thai authorities.

World Thailand: Officials follow up on anti-drought project Sakda Wichiansilp, director general of the Department of Ground Water Resources, has visited areas affected by drought in Sakon Nakhon province and followed up on the project to develop ground water for large-sized farms in the dry season.

World Cambodia offers tax breaks to factories hit by coronavirus, EU tariff losses Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on February 24 promised to give tax breaks to garment factories hit by supply chain disruptions from the coronavirus epidemic and higher tariffs after the EU withdrew trade preferences.

World Malaysia publicises Defence White Paper for first time The Malaysian Institute of Defence and Security (MiDAS) held the Perwira Dialogue 2020 in Kuala Lumpur on February 24 under the theme “Malaysia’s Inaugural Defence White Paper: Ideas and Implementation”.