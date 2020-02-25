Indonesia’s capital hit by flooding
Torrential rains caused flooding in dozens of areas surrounding Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta on February 25.
Indonesians wade into floodwater on a street in Jakarta on February 25 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Torrential rains caused flooding in dozens of areas surrounding Indonesia’s capital of Jakarta on February 25.
There have been no reports of casualties caused by the natural disaster, but transport was paralysed and power supplies cut in many parts of the city.
According to Indonesia's Disaster Mitigation Agency, at least 81 areas were inundated with tens of road sections closed and some train lines shuttered. Floodwaters in some areas were as high as 1.27m.
The flooding will be more serious as more torrential rains are expected later in the day.
The low-lying city is prone to flooding during the wet season which starts around November. Torrential rain in January triggered flooding and landslides that claimed nearly 70 lives in and around Jakarta while thousands more were forced to evacuate to shelters./.