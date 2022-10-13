World US Assistant Secretary of State congratulates Vietnam on election to UNHRC Visiting Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink congratulated Vietnam on its election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023 – 2025 tenure, at a meeting with Vietnamese journalists in Hanoi on October 12.

World Thailand looks to become international medical hub Thailand has been implementing a strategic plan to establish itself as an international medical hub.

World Indonesia's SOEs asked to aid home-grown start-ups Indonesian President Joko Joko Widodo has asked state-owned enterprises (SOEs) along with their venture-capital arms to be more involved in aiding home-grown start-ups, hoping it can boost the country’s digital economic resilience amid the highly competitive tech-firm market.

World Indonesia considered bright spot of global economy Indonesia is a bright spot of the global economy amid risks of economic contraction facing many countries in 2022, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has said.