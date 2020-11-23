Indonesia's COVID-19 cases surpass 500,000-mark
People in Indonesian wear facemasks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Indonesia has surpassed the 500,000-mark, with 4,442 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.
According to the latest data from the country’s Health Ministry, the national tally reached 502,110, with 16,002 deaths including 118 newly reported ones.
Indonesia has reported the largest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities in Southeast Asia.
Meanwhile, the Philippines logged 1,799 new cases and 50 deaths on November 23, bringing the tally to 420,614 and 8,173, respectively.
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire warned Filipinos to avoid crowds as the holiday season draws near. She repeated the warning after pictures of shoppers crowded a shopping mall, disregarding the safe distance.
In Malaysia, 28 factory buildings of Top Glove will be closed in phases after 1,889 workers tested positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
The world’s largest maker of latex gloves has racked up record profits this year on sky-rocketing demand for its products and protective gear because of the pandemic./.