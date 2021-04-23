World Malaysia uses oil-derived fund to purchase COVID-19 vaccines The Malaysian Government has issued a new emergency ordinance allowing it to use funds derived from oil and gas contributions to pay for vaccine procurement, part of efforts to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination.

World Malaysia approves National Investment Aspirations The Malaysian Government has approved the National Investment Aspirations (NIA), a forward-looking growth framework that will outline the basis for Malaysia’s investment policy reforms.

ASEAN ASEAN, Italy launch development partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Italy recently convened the first meeting of the ASEAN-Italy Development Partnership Committee (AI-DPC) in the form of a videoconference.

World Vietnam backs initiatives to promote Middle East peace process: ambassador Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has affirmed Vietnam’s strong support for all efforts and initiatives that can help promote the Middle East peace process.