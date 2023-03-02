Mobile phone users look at fashion products through an e-commerce application. (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said with a positive work performance and a strong foundation, the government is confident of achieving twofold digital economy growth by 2025.

Hartarto cited reports from Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company, which have pegged the value of the national digital economy at 77 billion USD in 2022 and projected to hit 130 billion USD in 2025 and 360 million USD in 2023.

He noted that Indonesia has become a digital economy player in ASEAN, with 40% of total transactions in the region coming from Indonesia.

Moreover, Indonesia has a large part of its population in the productive age, which is included in the demographic bonus; also has 2,400 startups and the rate of Internet penetration as much as 77%, he added.

In 2022, the national economy grew 5.31%, and it was estimated to grow 5.3% this year.

The minister affirmed that economic growth has been supported by the growth of the digital economy as well as other online-based services, such as food deliveries and ride-hailing.

He asserted that the government is optimistic that the transportation and culinary sub-sectors of the digital economy will grow up to 39 billion USD by 2025, with growth capped above 20%.

As part of the short-term plan, the government is encouraging the use of local products by easing access to credit for micro, small, and medium businesses, Under the mid-term plan, the government is encouraging the development in many sectors, like tourism, by establishing special economic zones, he added.

The minister said as part of the long-term plan, the government is consistently putting in efforts to improve competitiveness, develop human resources, and create jobs by establishing the Job Creation Law./.