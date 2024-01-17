Indonesia’s Dukono volcano erupts, spewing ash of 1.7 km high
The Dukono volcano erupts, spewing ash up to 1.7 kilometres above its peak. (Photo: VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – The Dukono volcano on Halmahera island of Indonesia’s North Maluku province erupted on January 16, spewing ash up to 1.7 kilometres above its peak, according to the country’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).
Sarjan Roboke, an official from the PVMBG, said that the column of ash was white to gray with thick intensity moving to the southwest.
Standing as high as around 1,335 metres above the sea level, mount Dukono is at level two alert status, below the highest level of four with a no-go zone of three kilometres from the crater.
Throughout last year, Dukono erupted 3,324 times, forcing the public to wear masks and glasses when they go out.
The mount is one of the 129 active volcanoes in Indonesia – an archipelago nation made of more than 17,500 islands./.
