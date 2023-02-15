Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartato, at the ‘2023 BUniverse Economic Outlook’ webinar on February 14, 2023. (Photo:ANTARA/VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto has said he is optimistic that national economic growth will cross 5.3 % in 2023 if the government spending is increased.



Speaking at the 2023 BUniverse Economic Outlook” webinar on February 14, the minister said to encourage economic growth, the government has created several policies, such as encouraging the implementation of low carbon economic activities through carbon trade.

He added that under the Financial Sector Development and Strengthening Law (UU P2SK), carbon trade will be included in the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

Besides, the Financial Service Authority's commission will also be added specifically to handle carbon trade. Infrastructure development in Nusantara capital city (IKN) will also be continued with the expectation that it will support economic growth.



Moreover, the government will continue to downstream natural resources-based commodities, not only nickel, but also other commodities such as bauxite and tin. This will be undertaken through the policy within the P2SK Law that allows banks to provide bullion services.



The government is also optimistic that economic growth can be expedited through the Government Regulation in Lieu of Law (Perpu) No. 2 of 2022 on Job Creation, which is expected to anticipate global economic uncertainty./.