World COVID-19 still complicated in Southeast Asia The COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage many Southeast Asian countries, with the exception of Brunei which on May 6 marked one year free from COVID-19 transmission in the community.

World Indonesia seizes over 580-kg haul of crystal meth Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN) on May 5 said it has seized a total of 581.31 kg of crystal methamphetamine from three international syndicates and arrested seven suspects.

World Malaysia strives to bridge digital gap Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on May 5 launched the Janingan Prihatin (PRIHATIN) Programme, involving an allocation of 3.5 billion RM (850 million USD), in an effort to bridge the digital gap of the B40 group (low-income earners).