People are seen wearing protective face masks at a Sudirman train station amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesia's economic growth in the second quarter of 2020 was projected to stay at the level of minus 3.8 percent or in the range between minus 3.5 percent and minus 5.1 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said.

The national economic growth in the first quarter, which was only able to reach 2.97 percent, was considered as a drastic drop, the minister said at a working meeting with the House of Representatives on July 9.

Indonesia’s economic growth is likely to be in the range of minus 1.1 percent and minus 0.4 percent in the first half of 2020, the minister said.

The government is stepping measures with the hope that the national economy will recover with growth of between minus 1 percent and 1.2 percent in the third quarter and between 1.6-3.2 percent in the last quarter of the year, she added./.