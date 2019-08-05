Indonesia is facing a range of difficulties as the prices of key commodities like coal and palm oil have plummeted and the global economy falters on the back of the US-China escalating trade war.(Photo: AFP)

Indonesia on August 5 reported its lowest rate of quarterly growth in two years as Southeast Asia's biggest economy has been affected by US-China trade tensions.The country’s economic growth weakened to 5.05 percent in the second quarter of 2019 as its exports and investment dropped. The figure was lower than a 5.27 percent expansion in the same period last year.Indonesia is facing a range of difficulties as the prices of key commodities like coal andpalm oil have plummeted and the global economy falters on the back of the US-China escalating trade war.The challenges facing Indonesia are not easy to overcome due to a significant slowdown in the global economy, said head of the statistics agency Suhariyanto.This was also a new challenge to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who was re-elected earlier this year largely on his infrastructure-driven bid to stimulate the economy.Analysts said Widodo failed to hit a promised seven-percent target during his first termand could struggle to lift the economy off its current level.Last month, Indonesia cut interest rates for the first time in nearly two years in a bid to boost its economic growth.-VNA