World Indonesia to raise excise tax rates for tobacco products Indonesia will raise excise tax rates for tobacco products by an average of 10% next year, according to Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.

World Singapore offers bivalent COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 18-49 A bivalent COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to people aged 18 to 49 from November 7, amid the ongoing infection surge driven by the Omicron XBB variant, according to Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

World ADB approves loan to help Cambodia reform education The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a 70-million-USD loan to Cambodia to support government efforts to deepen reforms in upper secondary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education across the country.