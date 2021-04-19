Indonesia’s export value hits record in 10 years
Indonesia’s export value hit 18.35 billion USD in March, the highest level since the 18.64 billion USD posted in August 2011, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s export value hit 18.35 billion USD in March, the highest level since the 18.64 billion USD posted in August 2011, according to the Statistics Indonesia (BPS).
The March’s figure represented rises of 20.31 percent and 30.47 percent month-on- month and year-on-year, respectively.
BPS’ leader Kecuk Suhariyanto said at an online press conference that the encouraging growth was thanks to increasing demands and rising prices for a number of commodities.
Non-oil-and-gas exports in March 2021 increased 21.21 percent month-to-month from February.
Upturn was seen in the exports of all sectors over February, including oil and gas (5.28 percent), agriculture (27.06 percent), manufacturing (22.37 percent), mining and other activities (13.68 percent).
Suhariyanto said that the country’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) also rose to 53.2 points./.
The March’s figure represented rises of 20.31 percent and 30.47 percent month-on- month and year-on-year, respectively.
BPS’ leader Kecuk Suhariyanto said at an online press conference that the encouraging growth was thanks to increasing demands and rising prices for a number of commodities.
Non-oil-and-gas exports in March 2021 increased 21.21 percent month-to-month from February.
Upturn was seen in the exports of all sectors over February, including oil and gas (5.28 percent), agriculture (27.06 percent), manufacturing (22.37 percent), mining and other activities (13.68 percent).
Suhariyanto said that the country’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) also rose to 53.2 points./.