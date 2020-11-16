Indonesia's foreign debt drops 3.8 percent in Q3
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia's foreign debt, which includes government and private sector borrowings, in the third quarter of this year was recorded at 408.5 billion USD, a drop by 3.8 percent year-on-year, compared to 5.1 percent in the previous quarter, Bank Indonesia (BI) announced on November 16.
Onny Widjanarko, spokesperson of Bank Indonesia, said that the deceleration was mainly influenced by private sector external debt repayment transactions.
According to the BI's latest data, the public sector debt, which is raised by the government and the central bank, amounted to 200.2 billion USD, whereas the private sector's external debt, which includes borrowings of the country's state-owned enterprises, was 208.4 billion USD.
Specifically, the government's foreign debt grew at a slower rate at 1.6 percent year on year by the end of September to 197.4 billion USD, lower than 2.1 percent by the end of June.
On the same day, Statistic Indonesia (BPS) said the country’s trade surplus reached 3.61 billion USD in October, higher than the 2.44 billion USD recorded in the previous month.
Indonesian exports totalled 14.39 billion USD, up 3.09 percent from the previous month, while imports fell 3.29 percent to 10.78 billion USD./.
