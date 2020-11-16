World ASEAN urged to be RCEP “power house” to capture global markets The signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) shows the rest of the world that signatory countries believe in open and rule-based trade, Iman Pambagyo, Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, has said.

World Greater efforts needed for a peaceful, stable and prosperous East Sea: experts The disputes in the East Sea (South China Sea) need to be resolved by the concerned parties, with cooperation of the international community as well as the region, said a Vietnamese expert.